Lithium Americas (LAC) & Southern Copper (SCCO) Critical Comparison

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) and Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Southern Copper pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Lithium Americas does not pay a dividend. Southern Copper has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

This table compares Lithium Americas and Southern Copper’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lithium Americas -583.67% -24.47% -21.87% Southern Copper 20.84% 22.07% 10.02%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lithium Americas and Southern Copper’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lithium Americas $4.84 million 66.74 -$28.27 million ($0.26) -14.00 Southern Copper $7.10 billion 3.88 $1.54 billion N/A N/A

Southern Copper has higher revenue and earnings than Lithium Americas.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Lithium Americas and Southern Copper, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lithium Americas 0 1 2 0 2.67 Southern Copper 3 4 5 0 2.17

Southern Copper has a consensus price target of $41.55, suggesting a potential upside of 16.55%. Given Southern Copper’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Southern Copper is more favorable than Lithium Americas.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.0% of Lithium Americas shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.2% of Southern Copper shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Southern Copper shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Lithium Americas has a beta of 1.96, meaning that its stock price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Southern Copper has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Southern Copper beats Lithium Americas on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Nevada. The company also manufactures and sells organoclay products that are used in complex oil and gas drilling and other applications. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp. in March 2016. Lithium Americas Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead. It operates the Toquepala and Cuajone open-pit mines, and a smelter and refinery in Peru; and La Caridad, an open-pit copper mine, as well as a copper ore concentrator, a SX-EW plant, a smelter, refinery, and a rod plant in Mexico. The company also operates Buenavista, an open-pit copper mine, as well as two copper concentrators and three SX-EW plants in Mexico. In addition, it operates five underground mines that produce zinc, lead, copper, silver, and gold; a coal mine that produces coal and coke; and a zinc refinery. The company has interests in 37,622 hectares of exploration concessions in Peru; 147,974 hectares of exploration concessions in Mexico; 63,453 hectares of exploration concessions in Argentina; 42,615 hectares of exploration concessions in Chile; and 7,298 hectares of exploration concessions in Ecuador. Southern Copper Corporation was founded in 1952 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona. Southern Copper Corporation is a subsidiary of Americas Mining Corporation.

