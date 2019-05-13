Litecoin Plus (LCP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $127,978.00

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. Litecoin Plus has a total market cap of $127,978.00 and approximately $145.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded 78% higher against the US dollar. One Litecoin Plus coin can currently be bought for about $0.0544 or 0.00000740 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Litecoin Plus alerts:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18,054.18 or 2.45572510 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000210 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00146940 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00001506 BTC.

WomenCoin (WOMEN) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

About Litecoin Plus

Litecoin Plus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2017. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,350,847 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP . Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

Litecoin Plus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Plus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Plus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.