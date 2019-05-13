Linde (LIN) Receives Sell Rating from Baader Bank

Baader Bank reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Linde (ETR:LIN) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €197.00 ($229.07).

Shares of ETR:LIN opened at €159.25 ($185.17) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.33. Linde has a 52-week low of €130.75 ($152.03) and a 52-week high of €191.80 ($223.02).

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

