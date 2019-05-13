Life Storage (LSI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Life Storage, Inc. is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust which acquires and manages self-storage properties. The company’s brand name consists of Life Storage(R) and Uncle Bob’s Self Storage(R). Life Storage, Inc., formerly known as Sovran Self Storage, Inc., is headquartered in Buffalo, New York. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Life Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America set a $105.00 target price on Life Storage and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Life Storage presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $97.86.

NYSE:LSI opened at $95.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.44. Life Storage has a twelve month low of $88.92 and a twelve month high of $102.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $136.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.41 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 37.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Life Storage will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 15th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 72.60%.

In other news, Director David L. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total transaction of $961,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,534,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Life Storage by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Life Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Life Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Life Storage by 867.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

