LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – (LX) Receives $14.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:LX) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.87.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LX. BNP Paribas raised LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.60 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LexinFintech from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 2nd.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in LexinFintech by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 190,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 15,329 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in LexinFintech in the third quarter valued at about $941,000. Discovery Value Fund acquired a new stake in LexinFintech in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,494,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in LexinFintech by 254.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,782,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715,988 shares during the period. Finally, New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. acquired a new stake in LexinFintech in the first quarter valued at about $2,898,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LX stock opened at $12.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 2.33. LexinFintech has a 1 year low of $6.48 and a 1 year high of $18.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.29.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $3.79. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 58.62% and a net margin of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that LexinFintech will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

LexinFintech Company Profile

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young adults in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms.

