Legg Mason Inc (LM) Stake Increased by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,775 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Legg Mason were worth $13,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Legg Mason by 4.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,570,931 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,061,000 after purchasing an additional 70,862 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Legg Mason by 121.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 324,951 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,148,000 after buying an additional 178,222 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Legg Mason by 59.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 200,033 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,247,000 after buying an additional 74,940 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Legg Mason by 1.5% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 135,657 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Legg Mason by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 110,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Legg Mason from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Legg Mason from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $24.00 target price on shares of Legg Mason and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Legg Mason from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Legg Mason from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.89.

NYSE LM traded down $0.54 on Monday, reaching $33.56. 29,462 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 920,285. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.73. Legg Mason Inc has a fifty-two week low of $23.25 and a fifty-two week high of $39.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Legg Mason Profile

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

