Legacy Private Trust Co. Sells 1,529 Shares of United Technologies Co. (UTX)

Legacy Private Trust Co. cut its holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 32.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,529 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UTX. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC bought a new position in shares of United Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Guidant Wealth Advisors increased its stake in United Technologies by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 254 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. increased its stake in United Technologies by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 365 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in United Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in United Technologies by 625.5% in the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 399 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.20, for a total value of $178,951.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles D. Gill sold 12,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total transaction of $1,588,170.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,288 shares of company stock worth $10,902,196 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $149.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $136.86 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of United Technologies from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.76.

Shares of UTX stock opened at $137.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.23. United Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $100.48 and a 1 year high of $144.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $18.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 17.02%. United Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. Research analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.63%.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

