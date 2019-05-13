Lau Associates LLC Invests $818,000 in ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF (IEI)

Lau Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF (BMV:IEI) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEI. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $204,355,000. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $127,584,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,322,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,345,743,000 after acquiring an additional 803,087 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF by 17,615.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 772,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,224,000 after acquiring an additional 768,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,889,000.

ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF stock opened at $122.88 on Monday. ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF has a 12 month low of $1,994.28 and a 12 month high of $2,480.00.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2281 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%.

