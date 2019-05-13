Landstar System (LSTR) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

LSTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Buckingham Research set a $115.00 target price on shares of Landstar System and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Landstar System from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $113.22.

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR opened at $108.40 on Thursday. Landstar System has a fifty-two week low of $90.23 and a fifty-two week high of $128.70. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.06. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 37.24%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Landstar System will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.68%.

In related news, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 19,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total transaction of $2,156,157.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.12, for a total transaction of $570,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,240,846.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,481 shares of company stock valued at $5,941,557 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LSTR. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Landstar System in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Essex Savings Bank bought a new stake in Landstar System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Landstar System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Landstar System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. 98.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

