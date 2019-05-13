LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Paratek Pharmaceuticals (PRTK)

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued their buy rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PRTK. Zacks Investment Research raised Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.25.

PRTK opened at $5.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 14.41 and a current ratio of 14.41. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $12.30. The company has a market cap of $179.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.52.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.09. Paratek Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 189.12% and a negative net margin of 642.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.89 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will post -4.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,867 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 74.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon biology and tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound designed for use in the treatment of acne and rosacea.

