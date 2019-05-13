Kraft Heinz Co (KHC) Position Reduced by Essex Savings Bank

Essex Savings Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 53.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,431 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 114.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Highwater Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, G&S Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

KHC has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank set a $60.00 target price on Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. TheStreet lowered Kraft Heinz from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays lowered Kraft Heinz from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Kraft Heinz from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.17.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $32.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.58. Kraft Heinz Co has a fifty-two week low of $31.53 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 38.95% and a positive return on equity of 6.89%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

