Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 644 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI)

Kovack Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 644 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000.

ACWI stock opened at $72.88 on Monday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $61.01 and a twelve month high of $74.95.

