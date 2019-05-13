Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 267 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY)

Kovack Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 4.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 105.5% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Shares of SDY stock opened at $99.94 on Monday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $84.28 and a 52-week high of $101.92.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

