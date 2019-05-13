Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) Shares Bought by Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,914 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Halsey Associates Inc. CT raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 437,120 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,723,000 after purchasing an additional 12,017 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 153,671 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 15,724 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 142,412 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 17,574 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth about $426,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 84,240 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 35,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $19.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,026,114. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 1 year low of $14.62 and a 1 year high of $20.44. The firm has a market cap of $43.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 112.36%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Deborah Macdonald purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.89 per share, for a total transaction of $49,725.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,328 shares in the company, valued at $503,773.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.39 per share, with a total value of $3,678,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 236,492,545 shares in the company, valued at $4,349,097,902.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 3,573,076 shares of company stock valued at $69,413,383. 13.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KMI. Raymond James lowered Kinder Morgan from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kinder Morgan from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.82.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

