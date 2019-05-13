Kew Media Group (KEW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Kew Media Group (TSE:KEW) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 14th. Analysts expect Kew Media Group to post earnings of C$0.05 per share for the quarter.

Kew Media Group (TSE:KEW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The company reported C$1.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$81.69 million during the quarter.

Shares of KEW stock opened at C$6.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.11. The company has a market capitalization of $83.99 million and a P/E ratio of 20.50. Kew Media Group has a fifty-two week low of C$4.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.97.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KEW. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Kew Media Group from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Kew Media Group from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Kew Media Group from C$15.25 to C$12.50 in a report on Friday, January 18th.

About Kew Media Group

Kew Media Group Inc operates as an independent content production company. It develops, produces, and distributes multiplatform, mass-audience, and returnable content in various genres, including factual, reality, lifestyle, drama, comedy, and documentary. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

