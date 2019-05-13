Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates €80.00 Price Target for HeidelbergCement (HEI)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €92.00 ($106.98) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €76.00 ($88.37) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €74.00 ($86.05) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank set a €73.00 ($84.88) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €62.00 ($72.09) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €76.33 ($88.76).

Shares of ETR HEI opened at €68.28 ($79.40) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.28, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $13.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.85. HeidelbergCement has a 1-year low of €51.84 ($60.28) and a 1-year high of €81.70 ($95.00).

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company offers cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also provides natural stone aggregates, comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

