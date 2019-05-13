Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Metro (B4B3) a €14.50 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.50 ($16.86) target price on Metro (ETR:B4B3) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.50 ($15.70) target price on shares of Metro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Barclays set a €13.50 ($15.70) target price on shares of Metro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.50 ($14.53) target price on shares of Metro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Baader Bank set a €13.00 ($15.12) target price on shares of Metro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €12.90 ($15.00) target price on shares of Metro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €13.48 ($15.67).

ETR B4B3 opened at €12.55 ($14.59) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -48.64. Metro has a 12 month low of €9.87 ($11.47) and a 12 month high of €14.88 ($17.30).

Metro AG engages in the wholesale and food retail business. It operates 771 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities. The company also develops digital solutions.

