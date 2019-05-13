KB Financial Group (KB) versus MFC Bancorp (MFCB) Critical Contrast

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) and MFC Bancorp (NYSE:MFCB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get KB Financial Group alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for KB Financial Group and MFC Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KB Financial Group 0 1 3 0 2.75 MFC Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

KB Financial Group currently has a consensus price target of $61.00, suggesting a potential upside of 54.31%. Given KB Financial Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe KB Financial Group is more favorable than MFC Bancorp.

Volatility & Risk

KB Financial Group has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MFC Bancorp has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.1% of KB Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.1% of MFC Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 69.0% of KB Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of MFC Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

KB Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $1.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. MFC Bancorp does not pay a dividend. KB Financial Group has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares KB Financial Group and MFC Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KB Financial Group 20.32% 8.77% 0.65% MFC Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares KB Financial Group and MFC Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KB Financial Group $14.10 billion 1.11 $2.75 billion N/A N/A MFC Bancorp $107.82 million 1.61 $86.62 million N/A N/A

KB Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than MFC Bancorp.

Summary

KB Financial Group beats MFC Bancorp on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KB Financial Group

KB Financial Group Inc., a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments. The company offers deposit and credit products and services, and other related financial services to large, small, medium-sized enterprises and SOHOs, and individuals and households; and engages in trading in securities and derivatives, funding, and other supporting activities. It also provides investment banking, brokerage, and other supporting services; property and life insurance; and credit sale, cash service, and card loan services. In addition, the company offers foreign exchange transaction; financial investment; credit card and installment finance; security investment trust management and advisory; financial leasing; real estate trust management; capital investment; collection of receivables or credit investigation; software advisory, development, and supply; investment advisory and securities dealing; claim; management; asset-backed securitization; investment trust; trust asset management; and real estate services. KB Financial Group Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

About MFC Bancorp

MFC Bancorp Ltd., a merchant banking company, provides various financial services for corporations and institutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Merchant Banking and All Other. The company specializes in markets that are not adequately addressed by traditional sources of supply and finance, with focus on providing solutions for small and medium sized enterprises. It offers bank guarantees, letters of credit, factoring, other financing transactions, proprietary investing and advisory services, and merchant banking products and services. The company also holds various production assets, including a zinc alloy processing facility located in Slovakia; a natural gas power plant located in Alberta, Canada and a hydro-electric power plant located in Africa; a non-ferrous rolling mill in Germany; and a natural gas production and processing facility in Alberta, Canada, as well as a mining sub-lease of the lands upon which the Wabush iron ore mine is situated in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. In addition, it has interests in the hydrocarbon interests located in west central Alberta, Canada; and is involved in business activities related to medical equipment, instruments, supplies, and services. The company was formerly known as MFC Industrial Ltd. and changed its name to MFC Bancorp Ltd. in July 2017. MFC Bancorp Ltd. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Receive News & Ratings for KB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.