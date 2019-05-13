JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Underweight” Rating for BHP Group (BHP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their underweight rating on shares of BHP Group (LON:BHP) in a research report report published on Friday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of BHP Group to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 1,760 ($23.00) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 1,625 ($21.23) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 1,765 ($23.06) to GBX 1,940 ($25.35) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a sell rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.99) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,774.41 ($23.19).

Shares of BHP stock opened at GBX 1,741.60 ($22.76) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.83 billion and a PE ratio of 17.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.30, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.13. BHP Group has a one year low of GBX 1,486.60 ($19.43) and a one year high of GBX 1,955.40 ($25.55).

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

