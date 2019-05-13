JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Vermilion Energy (VET) Price Target to C$43.00

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 38.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on VET. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$43.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$47.55.

TSE VET traded down C$0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching C$31.14. 486,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 923,006. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20. Vermilion Energy has a 1-year low of C$26.67 and a 1-year high of C$49.67.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported C$1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.85. The company had revenue of C$456.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$475.56 million. On average, analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post 1.53999999713755 earnings per share for the current year.

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

