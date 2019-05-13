Joint (JYNT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Joint Corp (NASDAQ:JYNT) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 3,116 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 97,431 shares.The stock last traded at $18.44 and had previously closed at $19.19.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Joint in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (up from $11.00) on shares of Joint in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Joint to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Joint from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Joint from a “d” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Joint has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.95.

The firm has a market capitalization of $239.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 475.00, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.86.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Joint had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The business had revenue of $10.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Joint Corp will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Joint in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Joint in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Joint by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Joint in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Joint in the first quarter valued at approximately $291,000. 44.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT)

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights. As of March 07, 2019, the company operated 450 clinics in the United States.

