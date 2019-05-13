Johnson Controls International (JCI) Lifted to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

JCI has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Johnson Controls International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. OTR Global downgraded Johnson Controls International to a positive rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Johnson Controls International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Johnson Controls International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Cowen restated a hold rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down from $38.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of JCI opened at $39.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.06. Johnson Controls International has a one year low of $28.30 and a one year high of $40.33.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 26% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 3,907 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $153,662.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,277.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian J. Stief sold 126,158 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total value of $4,931,516.22. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 154,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,053,477.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,384 shares of company stock valued at $6,861,650 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 340,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,908,000 after buying an additional 29,358 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,273,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,603,000 after buying an additional 146,424 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 67,459,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,091,000 after buying an additional 857,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

