Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 271 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. SJA Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 34,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 22.3% in the first quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,958,000 after purchasing an additional 22,057 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 33,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period.

Shares of IWD stock opened at $125.32 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $104.07 and a twelve month high of $129.82.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

