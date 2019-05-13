Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $32.40 Million Position in Brady Corp (BRC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 698,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,388 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Brady were worth $32,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Brady by 107.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brady by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brady by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brady during the fourth quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new position in shares of Brady during the fourth quarter valued at about $289,000. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Brady news, CEO J Michael Nauman sold 20,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total value of $986,292.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank W. Harris sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $96,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,287.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,779 shares of company stock valued at $5,693,943 over the last ninety days. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brady in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

BRC opened at $48.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Brady Corp has a fifty-two week low of $36.00 and a fifty-two week high of $50.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.98.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Brady had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $282.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Brady Corp will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were given a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. Brady’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

