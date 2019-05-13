Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.97 Million Position in KLA-Tencor Corp (KLAC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 31.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in KLA-Tencor were worth $1,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA-Tencor in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in KLA-Tencor during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. boosted its position in KLA-Tencor by 251.0% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in KLA-Tencor during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in KLA-Tencor by 9,077.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,709,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668,943 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on KLAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on KLA-Tencor in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded KLA-Tencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on KLA-Tencor from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of KLA-Tencor in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded KLA-Tencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KLA-Tencor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.36.

In related news, EVP Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.25, for a total value of $422,336.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 549 shares in the company, valued at $63,821.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total value of $414,059.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,294 shares of company stock valued at $1,282,469. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $114.02 on Monday. KLA-Tencor Corp has a fifty-two week low of $80.65 and a fifty-two week high of $129.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.17. KLA-Tencor had a return on equity of 72.34% and a net margin of 29.83%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that KLA-Tencor Corp will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. KLA-Tencor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.50%.

KLA-Tencor Company Profile

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

