Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Position in Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 50.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,292 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,488 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 5.5% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 206,298 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $17,013,000 after purchasing an additional 10,783 shares during the period. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,111.1% during the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 10,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 16.4% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SWKS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. B. Riley raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.80 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.55.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CTO Peter L. Gammel sold 1,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total value of $175,929.93. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 9,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,217.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director David J. Aldrich sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $415,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,032 shares in the company, valued at $16,878,050.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,980 shares of company stock worth $9,968,161. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $82.56 on Monday. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $60.12 and a 52-week high of $104.20. The company has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.70.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.04. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.06% and a return on equity of 28.25%. The firm had revenue of $810.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 22.93%.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

