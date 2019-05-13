Jacobs Engineering Group (JEC) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Jacobs have outperformed the industry year to date. The outperformance is likely to continue in the near term as well, as the company reported better-than-expected fiscal second-quarter earnings. Earnings estimates for the fiscal year have been trending upward, depicting analysts’ optimism over the stock’s earnings growth potential. Jacobs’ fiscal second-quarter earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 9.2%. Earnings and revenues increased 37% and 7.7%, respectively, year over year. The upsurge was mainly attributable to strong revenues and margins. Strong Backlog, the KeyW acquisition, its transformed portfolio, and increased focus on infrastructure, aerospace, cybersecurity and technical building projects bode well for growth and profitability. However, higher transaction-related costs, stiff industry rivalry, and persistent headwinds in global energy and commodity markets remain concerns.”

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $83.00 price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Citigroup set a $83.00 price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. MKM Partners set a $87.00 price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Monday, January 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jacobs Engineering Group has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.55.

Shares of NYSE:JEC traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,618. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Jacobs Engineering Group has a fifty-two week low of $55.17 and a fifty-two week high of $82.24.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Engineering Group declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 11.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.21%.

In related news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total transaction of $49,198.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,132.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 15,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total value of $1,125,180.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,826 shares in the company, valued at $2,196,352.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,774 shares of company stock worth $2,688,356. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JEC. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 60.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 34,023 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 12,759 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 13,850,966 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,059,598,000 after purchasing an additional 107,375 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 42,961 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

