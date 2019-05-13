Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (JEC) Position Raised by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 33.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,118 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 115.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 462 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1,802.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 647 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JEC shares. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Cowen set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Citigroup set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jacobs Engineering Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.55.

Shares of JEC stock opened at $78.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a twelve month low of $55.17 and a twelve month high of $82.24.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.21%.

Jacobs Engineering Group announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 11.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total value of $49,198.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,956,132.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 15,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $1,125,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,826 shares in the company, valued at $2,196,352.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,774 shares of company stock valued at $2,688,356 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

