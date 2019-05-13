iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (ITA) Shares Bought by Interactive Financial Advisors

Interactive Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 3.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF accounts for 2.2% of Interactive Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $4,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000.

BATS:ITA opened at $207.97 on Monday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $145.00 and a twelve month high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

