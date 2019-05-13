iShares MSCI Global Silver Miners ETF (SLVP) Shares Sold by Interactive Financial Advisors

Interactive Financial Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Silver Miners ETF (BATS:SLVP) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,905 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI Global Silver Miners ETF were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Silver Miners ETF by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 11,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period.

SLVP stock opened at $7.95 on Monday. iShares MSCI Global Silver Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $9.34 and a fifty-two week high of $12.40.

