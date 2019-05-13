iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) Holdings Boosted by AdvicePeriod LLC

AdvicePeriod LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 7.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,422 shares during the quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 53.9% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $41.98 on Monday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.58 and a 12 month high of $47.78.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

