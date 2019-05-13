iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV) Shares Bought by Wakefield Asset Management LLLP

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up 2.1% of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $5,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EFV. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,893,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,255 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,388,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,882 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,839,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,324,000 after buying an additional 299,747 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 3,581,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,975,000 after buying an additional 1,204,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,570,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,445,000 after buying an additional 518,047 shares in the last quarter.

BATS EFV traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.72. 161,263 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

