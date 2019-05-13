iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,239 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $528,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 44,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. American Economic Planning Group Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. American Economic Planning Group Inc. ADV now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 7,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 48,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 21,224 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCZ opened at $58.03 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $49.51 and a 12-month high of $66.99.

