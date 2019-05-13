iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) Holdings Cut by CNB Bank

CNB Bank lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 13.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. ERn Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,287,000.

EFA opened at $65.33 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.77 and a 1-year high of $72.10.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

