iShares Micro-Cap ETF (IWC) Holdings Cut by American Investment Services Inc.

American Investment Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 6,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 766.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 36,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWC opened at $94.58 on Monday. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.64 and a fifty-two week high of $110.15.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

