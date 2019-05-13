REDW Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 286,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,102 shares during the period. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF accounts for approximately 6.7% of REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $10,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 20,246.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,064,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,407,000 after buying an additional 1,059,319 shares during the last quarter. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC increased its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 128.3% during the fourth quarter. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC now owns 859,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,592,000 after buying an additional 482,750 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,476,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,105,000 after buying an additional 409,000 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,628,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000.

XT opened at $38.05 on Monday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 1-year low of $31.43 and a 1-year high of $39.25.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/13/ishares-exponential-technologies-etf-xt-stake-lifted-by-redw-wealth-llc.html.

