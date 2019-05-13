iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (HEFA) Shares Sold by WESCAP Management Group Inc.

WESCAP Management Group Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 456,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,086 shares during the period. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 5.6% of WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $13,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HEFA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,138,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,967 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,440,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,574,000 after purchasing an additional 134,936 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 58.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 243,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,043,000 after purchasing an additional 89,631 shares during the period. VERITY Wealth Advisors lifted its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 218,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period.

HEFA stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.52. The stock had a trading volume of 501,034 shares. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $26.88 and a 52 week high of $30.88.

