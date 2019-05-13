iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,997 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $11,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,734.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,664,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $664,316,000 after acquiring an additional 5,355,979 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,441,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,271,000. Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,330,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 607.0% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 6,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of TLT opened at $124.75 on Monday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $111.90 and a 12 month high of $126.69.

WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/13/ishares-20-year-treasury-bond-etf-tlt-shares-bought-by-cetera-advisors-llc.html.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2589 per share. This represents a $3.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Article: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.