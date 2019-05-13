Investment House LLC Grows Stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC)

Investment House LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,810 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $6,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 14,153.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,774,792 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 22,615,008 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 21,159,132 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,819,223,000 after acquiring an additional 336,725 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,052,895 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,998,712,000 after acquiring an additional 169,821 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,364,851 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $502,245,000 after acquiring an additional 221,780 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,210,893 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $480,144,000 after acquiring an additional 17,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Argus upped their price target on Norfolk Southern to $210.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. TD Securities upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.06.

NYSE:NSC opened at $202.59 on Monday. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 52-week low of $138.65 and a 52-week high of $211.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $53.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.44.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 24.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 36.17%.

In related news, VP Jason Andrew Zampi sold 519 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.34, for a total transaction of $94,115.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 4,761 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.23, for a total value of $858,075.03. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,554,856.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,463,615. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

