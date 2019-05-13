Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RYH) Stake Lifted by Focused Wealth Management Inc

Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 19,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 112.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 92,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,479,000 after acquiring an additional 12,931 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $754,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF alerts:

RYH opened at $193.94 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a one year low of $165.66 and a one year high of $207.73.

WARNING: “Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RYH) Stake Lifted by Focused Wealth Management Inc” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/13/invesco-sp-500-equal-weight-health-care-etf-ryh-stake-lifted-by-focused-wealth-management-inc.html.

Featured Article: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.