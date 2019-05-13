International Paper Co (IP) Stake Lowered by Sawyer & Company Inc

Sawyer & Company Inc decreased its position in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new position in International Paper during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in International Paper during the first quarter worth $30,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in International Paper during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in International Paper during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in International Paper by 81.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Paper alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $44.71 on Monday. International Paper Co has a 52 week low of $37.55 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.55.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.20. International Paper had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 31.35%. The company had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Paper Co will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 10,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total value of $471,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timothy S. Nicholls sold 45,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total value of $2,100,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,760 shares of company stock worth $4,250,837 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of International Paper from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of International Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of International Paper from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of International Paper from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/13/international-paper-co-ip-stake-lowered-by-sawyer-company-inc.html.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper Co (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.