Inspire Medical Systems (INSP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Inspire Medical Systems (NASDAQ:INSP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inspire Medical Systems Inc. is a medical technology company. It focused on the development and commercialization of solutions for obstructive sleep apnea. The company’s proprietary Inspire therapy is a neurostimulation technology which provides treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. Inspire Medical Systems Inc.is based in Minnesota, United States. “

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Separately, Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.56.

NASDAQ INSP opened at $50.98 on Friday. Inspire Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $25.30 and a 52-week high of $64.34.

Inspire Medical Systems (NASDAQ:INSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $16.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.79 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 152,985 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total value of $7,903,205.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 15,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total transaction of $847,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 293,074 shares of company stock valued at $15,527,150 over the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth $50,000.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

See Also: Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inspire Medical Systems (INSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.