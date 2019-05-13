Insider Selling: Zynex Inc. (ZYXI) CEO Sells $287,709.00 in Stock

Zynex Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) CEO Thomas Sandgaard sold 39,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total transaction of $287,709.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Thomas Sandgaard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 3rd, Thomas Sandgaard sold 100,000 shares of Zynex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $676,000.00.

On Monday, April 8th, Thomas Sandgaard sold 83,194 shares of Zynex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total transaction of $396,835.38.

On Thursday, April 4th, Thomas Sandgaard sold 17,206 shares of Zynex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $81,728.50.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Thomas Sandgaard sold 48,008 shares of Zynex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total transaction of $211,235.20.

On Monday, March 18th, Thomas Sandgaard sold 51,992 shares of Zynex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total transaction of $233,444.08.

OTCMKTS:ZYXI opened at $7.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $233.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86 and a beta of 1.05. Zynex Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $7.27.

Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 million. Zynex had a net margin of 33.33% and a return on equity of 152.81%. Equities analysts predict that Zynex Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZYXI. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Zynex during the first quarter worth $63,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zynex during the first quarter worth $118,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zynex during the first quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zynex during the first quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zynex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zynex in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zynex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. Its products include NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; and InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence.

