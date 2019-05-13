Insider Selling: WEX Inc (WEX) CFO Sells 9,921 Shares of Stock

WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) CFO Roberto Simon sold 9,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $2,004,042.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,702. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

WEX stock opened at $206.47 on Monday. WEX Inc has a twelve month low of $131.35 and a twelve month high of $212.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.53.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $381.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.57 million. WEX had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 8.84%. WEX’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that WEX Inc will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in WEX by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,840,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $771,098,000 after buying an additional 111,362 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in WEX by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,836,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $736,518,000 after buying an additional 28,937 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in WEX by 0.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,809,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $731,308,000 after buying an additional 13,441 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in WEX by 17.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,357,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $260,680,000 after buying an additional 202,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in WEX by 14.5% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,204,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $231,279,000 after buying an additional 152,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WEX shares. BTIG Research started coverage on WEX in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised WEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised WEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on WEX in a research note on Monday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (down previously from $200.00) on shares of WEX in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.67.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

