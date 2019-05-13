Insider Selling: WEX Inc (WEX) CFO Sells 9,921 Shares of Stock

WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) CFO Roberto Simon sold 9,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $2,004,042.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,702. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
WEX stock opened at $206.47 on Monday. WEX Inc has a twelve month low of $131.35 and a twelve month high of $212.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.53.
WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $381.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.57 million. WEX had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 8.84%. WEX’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that WEX Inc will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on WEX shares. BTIG Research started coverage on WEX in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised WEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised WEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on WEX in a research note on Monday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (down previously from $200.00) on shares of WEX in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.67.
About WEX
WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.
