Insider Selling: UDR, Inc. (UDR) CAO Sells $66,135.00 in Stock

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) CAO Tracy L. Hofmeister sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $66,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,906.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

UDR opened at $44.40 on Monday. UDR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.48 and a twelve month high of $45.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.64. The stock has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.54.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.42). UDR had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $270.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.3425 per share. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is 69.90%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in UDR by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in UDR by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 13,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 10,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

UDR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of UDR in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of UDR in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of UDR from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

