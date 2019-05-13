Insider Selling: Pretium Resources Inc (PVG) Director Sells 39,825 Shares of Stock

Pretium Resources Inc (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) Director Joseph J. Ovsenek sold 39,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.80, for a total transaction of C$430,098.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 130,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,410,170.83.

TSE:PVG opened at C$10.26 on Monday. Pretium Resources Inc has a 52 week low of C$8.59 and a 52 week high of C$12.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.46, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$143.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$148.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pretium Resources Inc will post 1.04999996974063 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from C$14.65 to C$12.25 in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from C$17.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Monday, January 14th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Monday, January 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Insider Selling: Pretium Resources Inc (PVG) Director Sells 39,825 Shares of Stock” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/13/insider-selling-pretium-resources-inc-pvg-director-sells-39825-shares-of-stock.html.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

See Also: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.