Insider Selling: Home Bancorp, Inc. (HBCP) Insider Sells $49,639.94 in Stock

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) insider John W. Bordelon sold 1,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.26, for a total value of $49,639.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBCP opened at $36.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Home Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.59 and a 52-week high of $48.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.33 million, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.34.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 27.58%. The business had revenue of $24.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.25 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Home Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Home Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 23.60%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Home Bancorp by 15.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 167,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,293,000 after buying an additional 22,258 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Home Bancorp by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in Home Bancorp by 3.6% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 63,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,754,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Home Bancorp by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 396,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,247,000 after buying an additional 8,280 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Home Bancorp by 55.2% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HBCP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. FIG Partners restated a “market-perform” rating on shares of Home Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts.

