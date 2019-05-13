Insider Selling: Five9 Inc (FIVN) Director Sells $1,543,731.00 in Stock

Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) Director Michael Burkland sold 30,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $1,543,731.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 101,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,126,687.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael Burkland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 10th, Michael Burkland sold 300,000 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $14,994,000.00.

On Tuesday, April 30th, Michael Burkland sold 3,400 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total transaction of $182,104.00.

On Monday, April 15th, Michael Burkland sold 15,300 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $795,906.00.

On Thursday, March 21st, Michael Burkland sold 1,700 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $95,217.00.

On Friday, March 15th, Michael Burkland sold 18,700 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $1,012,605.00.

On Monday, March 18th, Michael Burkland sold 20,400 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $1,106,088.00.

FIVN stock opened at $50.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 334.27 and a beta of 0.59. Five9 Inc has a 12 month low of $29.71 and a 12 month high of $57.90. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $74.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.81 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Five9 Inc will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FIVN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Five9 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Five9 from $64.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Five9 from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Five9 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flinton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Five9 during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Five9 during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new position in Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Five9 by 263.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

