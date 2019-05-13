Insider Selling: DexCom, Inc. (DXCM) SVP Sells 400 Shares of Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) SVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.92, for a total transaction of $46,768.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Patrick Michael Murphy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 10th, Patrick Michael Murphy sold 400 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $46,020.00.

On Friday, March 8th, Patrick Michael Murphy sold 400 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.56, for a total transaction of $56,624.00.

Shares of DexCom stock traded down $2.54 on Monday, hitting $116.25. 934,561 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,347,588. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 387.50 and a beta of 0.73. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $85.43 and a one year high of $156.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 6.75 and a current ratio of 7.18.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $280.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.10 million. DexCom had a negative net margin of 11.51% and a positive return on equity of 8.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DXCM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. DexCom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.25.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

