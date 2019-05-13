Insider Buying: Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (STRL) Director Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) Director Roger A. Cregg acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.94 per share, for a total transaction of $119,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:STRL opened at $12.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $16.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.05.
Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $223.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.85 million. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.
STRL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised Sterling Construction from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.
Sterling Construction Company Profile
Sterling Construction Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a heavy civil and residential construction company in Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and other states in the United States. The company's Heavy Civil Construction segment undertakes heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures.
